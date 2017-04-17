Education Notebook for April 17

MGCCC students named to PTK All-Mississippi Academic Team
Eight Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students were honored March 22 by the Mississippi Legislature for being named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Academic Team. One student, Adam Dunnels, of the Jefferson Davis campus, was named to the first team, while the other students are second team.
Additionally, Dunnels was named a 2017 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Silver Scholar. Dunnels was among 1,800 applicants with selection based on scores he earned in the All-USA Community College Academic Team competition. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars, and providing nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each Silver Scholar receives a $1,250 scholarship and a special medallion.
MGCCC second-team members are George County Center students Cain Kennedy and Claire Lundy; Jackson County campus students Taylor Johnson and Danielle Kuper; and Jefferson Davis campus student Theo Cervi; and Perkinston campus students Khalil Markham and Keione Mellon.
Cervi was also named a Tennessee Valley Authority Scholar. The $2,250 scholarship is awarded to two Mississippi community college students annually who are eligible and nominated for the All-USA Academic Team Program and majoring in a STEM field.
During the All-Mississippi Academic Team Recognition Luncheon held at the Jackson Convention Center, the students were recognized and presented with a legislative resolution and certificate.
PRCC color guard wins gold medal
The Pearl River Community College color guard won the gold medal for its division in the University Regional A category of the Mississippi Indoor Association’s Winter Guard Championships on April 1 in Jackson.
Guard members are: Heather Shows of Kiln, Raven White of D’Iberville, Garyn Miller of Columbia, Morgan Runyan and Courtney Sones, both of Carriere, Brantley Welsh of Petal and Elle McDaniel of Sandy Hook. The squad won the gold medal in only its second year of competition.
Directors are Kelcey Whitfield Becnel and Zach Hassell.
