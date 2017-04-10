Education Notebook for April 10

Biloxi Schools honored for music education
The Biloxi Public Schools District in Biloxi has been recognized by The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation as among the Best Communities for Music Education. The awards program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of the curriculum. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.
The NAMM Foundation designated 527 of the nation’s 13,515 school districts this year as Best Communities for Music Education and 92 individual schools as SupportMusic Merit Award winners. These districts and schools set the bar in offering students access to comprehensive music education.
In Biloxi, the school district has seen a dramatic increase in student participation in music classes and is soon breaking ground on a new performing arts center, according to a NAMM press release.
MGCCC named Mississippi’s ACT Career Preparedness Exemplar
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was named Mississippi’s ACT Career Preparedness Exemplar for the 2016-17 ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign. As the state’s exemplar, MGCCC will compete at a national level to become a National Semifinalist. Then, a National Selection Committee comprised of national education and workforce leaders will choose one semifinalist per category to make up four National Exemplars.
Established in 2013, the annual ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign celebrates achievement and creates awareness around the goal of college and career readiness for all. ACT developed the campaign to shine a light on the individuals and institutions doing more with less, overcoming personal or community obstacles, and serving as examples to others working to improve the condition of college and career readiness for all.
The campaign identifies exemplars in each of four categories — students, high schools, postsecondary institutions and employers — for each participating state. MGCCC was selected from a group of applicants for the state’s ACT Career Preparedness Award and, ultimately, state exemplar designation by the state ACT Council.
National Exemplars, along with all state exemplars and semifinalists, will be honored at an ACT recognition event in late fall 2017 in Iowa City, Iowa.
