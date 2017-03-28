Hancock High students rolling out the red carpet Friday for French premiere

Roll out the red carpet.
A Hancock High School French III class will screen their film adaptation of the French novelette, “Pauvre Anne,” Friday night at the Beacon Theatres in Waveland.
Students adapted the script from the novel and the original movie, and created a shot-by-shot remake, French III Teacher Michael Dixon said.
“Pauvre Anne” is about a poor girl, Anne, who travels to Belgium to escape her life, but later comes to a realization.
Junior Matti Dunn will play the lead role in the production.
“We read ‘Pauvre Anne’ in French I and the accompanied video was very outdated, so I was happy to play the lead in this updated version,” Dunn said.
The students put together a French-narrated YouTube video, which introduces the actors and participants in the film, and also gives a behind the scenes look at the film’s production.
Idea based on “Raiders: The Adaptation”
Dixon said he got the idea for the film from a screening of a famous Mississippi-born production he attended last summer at the Beau Rivage.
The format is based on “Raiders: The Adaptation,” a low budget re-make of the original hit film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Three Mississippians, including Chris Strombola and Eric Zala of Oceans Springs, filmed, directed and produced the adaptation over a seven-year period. The three started working on the film at the age of 12 with a shoestring budget of $5,000, compared to the $18 million budget of the original.
Critics have heralded the production as one of the greatest fan films ever made.
Dixon said he showed students the first 10 minutes of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” followed by the first 10 minutes of “Raiders: The Adaptation.” That’s how the student remake idea came about, he said.
Rolling out the red carpet
Dixon and students will walk the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The film starts at 6. General admission tickets will be $5 and will be available at the box office starting noon Friday.
The film runs about 28 minutes and comes with a bloopers reel at the end, Dixon said.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the the school’s French Club.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments