New Biloxi Upper Elementary principal a familiar face in district

The new principal at Biloxi Upper Elementary School has a long history in the Biloxi School District.
Kelleigh Reynolds, who has worked in the district for the last 15 years, will now take the reigns at the school, superintendent Arthur McMillan said.
"Because of the talented and highly qualified administrators in our schools, we didn't have to look very far to find the right fit for Biloxi Upper Elementary,” McMillan said in a news release. “Kelleigh has an impressive history in education and she's a natural leader.”
Reynolds served as assistant principal at Popp’s Ferry Elementary School and Biloxi Junior High School.
In 2014, the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce named Reynolds its Administrator of the Year. She was named Teacher of the Year by the VFW in 2009.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments