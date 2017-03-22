Bayou View Elementary third grade got 'ants in their pants'

Bayou View Elementary School's third grade classes perform for parents a little song called "Ants in My Pants" on Tuesday night in Gulfport.
Courtesy Jode Braxton-Hignight

USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field.

Bus safety advocate Lori McJohnson

Lori McJohnson gives a few bus safety suggestions to parents. McJohnson helped draft "Nathan's Law," which increases penalties for bus safety violations. Her son, Nathan, was hit and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop at a bus stop in Laurel.

