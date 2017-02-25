One of state’s top school districts seeks teachers

The Ocean Springs School District, one of the top-performing districts on the Coast and in the state, is seeking teachers to join its staff.
Superintendent Bonita Coleman-Potter noted growth in the district, enough to merit hiring at least 10 teachers.
She said the district is looking for several math teachers at the middle school. The high school and upper elementary school have openings for science, social studies and art teachers.
The district will hold an “on-site showcase,” where prospective teachers can complete applications, meet with district principals and have an opportunity to visit Ocean Springs and see the schools, according to a district news release.
The showcase will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the district central office. Teachers will be available to answer questions about the positions.
The Ocean Springs School District earned an A grade in the state’s accountability ratings for the 2015-16 school year. It was one of four districts that earned A’s on the Coast in the rankings. Only 14 districts out of 144 across the state had A grades.
Ocean Springs had a salary average of $45,760 among its teachers, according to figures compiled by the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2014-15 school year.
The district was toward the middle of the pack of the 14 South Mississippi school districts examined.
Employment openings can be viewed on the district website, http://oceansprings.schooldesk.net/District/Employment/tabid/36474/Default.aspx
