Budding scientists show their work at Science & Engineering Fair

This year’s Mississippi Region VI Science & Engineering Fair held at the Gulf Coast Coliseum on Friday was different from the typical quiet little science fair.
The display room was buzzing with excitement and the majority of the kids involved were anything but nervous. Most of them appeared to be anxious to share what they have learned and discovered.
One of the most exciting categories this year was the robotics and an intelligent-design category. Many of the middle school and high school students in that category showed true innovation and thought in their designs.
Eighth-grader Shea Sigwarth of St. Patrick’s High School designed a Massaging Book Bag for students who complained about constant back pain.
Young Christopher Romero of Magnolia Middle School in Moss Point developed a hologram from his iPhone using reflections.
He said his idea is to use them on Promethean boards already used in the classroom.
Kimyun Green, also a seventh-grader from Magnolia Middle School in Moss Point, actually built a machine similar to the I robot rumba.
However, he designed his robot to scrub the floors, and he said he has already spoken to his school’s custodian, whom he said would like one for her school if his project is patented.
Finally, this year’s international entry from Region VI is from Gary Nguyen, an 11th-grader from the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science.
His project focused on reducing harmful car emissions by internal coating of a non-noble metal catalyst.
“I would love to work for Tesla Motors,” Nguyen said. “They put a strong emphasis on renewable energy in the automotive industry. And I really think they’re taking the right step toward a world where we don’t have to depend on nonrenewable resources. And I think that’s what our next generation should focus on.”
This year’s students had an extensive list of criteria that they must meet, including creative ability, scientific thought, engineering goals, thoroughness, skill, clarity and teamwork.
Even the judges appeared to be very excited about this year’s competition.
The one thing that everyone wants, however, is more volunteers, according to this year’s science fair director David Sliman.
This year’s competition had over 800 entries and will probably have more next year.
Sliman said you can find the results of the competition this year on www.science.usm.edu and click on science fair results.
Winners of the Mississippi Region VI Science & Engineering Fair held at the Gulf Coast Coliseum
Class I: Arny Gollott IV, Nativity BVM Elementary, “Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy.”
Class II: Allen Arguello, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary, “What is the Best Way to Slow Down Coastal Erosion?”
Class III: Jadyn Rhodes, Stone County Middle, “Oil Spills – Now How We Gonna Clean This Up?”
Class IV: Marguerite Gelpi, Our Lady Academy, “Rip, Rap and Roll in the Wetland.”
