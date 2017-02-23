USM Gulf Park evaluating campus living options

The only Mississippi beachfront college campus could be well on its way to providing residential housing for its students, although it could take awhile.
The first stage of a comprehensive look into getting residential space on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park campus is promising, an 11-member panel devoted to the matter seemed to conclude Thursday night.
The panel cited increased enrollment, interest from prospective students and unique courses of study as potential draws for student residency.
The panel when pressed with a timeline, though, wouldn't commit any specifics.
USM President Rodney D. Bennett said the process is in it's beginning stages and a “long ways off.”
“What is the timeframe for us coming to a conclusion, having a ribbon-cutting, and then having students move in? That's still a ways away,” he said.
The panel was able to say the college was looking at residency with 125 to 150 beds.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments