Stennis Space Center engineer, Gautier students share orbit

In space, there are no guarantees. That’s why NASA engineers make sure there are plenty of redundancies in case something goes wrong. The same played out Thursday at Gautier Middle School.
For security reasons, NASA was unable to link 95 technology-inclined students with the International Space Station as planned.
Yet it didn’t dampen the spirit of the students, who gathered in the cafeteria to watch a live video stream of the linkup.
It is NASA, after all. It goes without saying that they’ll usually have a backup plan.
Instead, Stennis Space Center engineer Kristy Brumfield appeared on a computer screen set up on the cafeteria stage. Brumfield has worked on just about every stage of rocket production at Stennis, including propulsion, systems integration, and engine design and fabrication. She gave an overview of the center and told students what they could expect if they work at Stennis one day.
Brumfield and other engineers build and test the rockets that will someday blast off into space, possibly on a mission to Mars.
The school’s technology instructor, Stacy Lawrence, put the event together to spark interest in technology fields. She said she’s seen more interest in mathematics and science courses at the school.
Lawrence said Brumfield is a great role model not just because of her breadth of knowledge as an engineer in the space field but also because of her gender.
“I wanted the students to see and hear from an actual engineer. The fact that it is a woman on screen is encouraging to the girls,” Lawrence said.
Popular culture plays a role in getting students interested in a STEM-related career pathway, Brumfield said.
A student asked if there were any plans to go to Mars, and Brumfield said the book behind the movie “The Martian,” which depicts a mission to Mars in 2035, was largely based on fact.
“The author (Andy Weir) spent a lot of time at NASA talking to engineers,” she said. “Much of what’s in the book is true and are things we’re currently working on.”
But Brumfield didn’t water down the danger of space travel after a student asked if she knew of any astronauts who had lost their lives.
“It’s a very risky and serious business,” she said. “If you break down, you can’t just pull over on the side of the road. We have multiple redundencies, always.”
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
