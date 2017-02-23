Ocean Springs student’s doodle out of the this world for Google

An Ocean Springs fourth grader beat out the rest of the state Thursday. Now, it’s up to the rest of us to make her a national finalist.
Google named Gwen Lyons, a fourth-grade student at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School, Mississippi’s Doodle 4 Google competition winner.
The competition gives students across the United States and all of its territories the chance to create artwork for Google, which could end up on its website to be seen by millions of Google users all over the world.
Lyons’ drawing, or doodle, beat out thousands of students in the state. Lyons depicted a world where aliens and humans are friends who learn from one another. She turned the first “O” in Google into a space rocket, and created alien beings out of all the other letters.
Now, she has a chance to move on to the next round and become one of five national finalists, and maybe a national winner.
Readers can vote for Lyons’ drawing as their favorite doodle online. Voting will be open from February 23 to March 5.
Google will announce the winners March 31. The winning doodle will go live on Google.com that day.
Google has been holding the competition for nine years. It first started using doodle artwork to accompany its signature Google homepage in 1998.
Hancock High School student Marie Konopacki won the state Doodle 4 Google last year.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship. The winner’s school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant toward the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.
