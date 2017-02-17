PRCC honors civil rights icon with original music

Pearl River Community College this week paid tribute to civil rights activist Medgar Evers by performing a musical piece composed in his honor.
The PRCC Wind Ensemble premiered the composition — written by retired University of Southern Mississippi music professor Luigi Zaninelli — on Monday during a concert at the Brownstone Center for the Arts.
Zaninelli wrote the piece based on the hymn “Precious Lord, Take my Hand,” a favorite of Evers and Martin Luther King Jr. The hymn also was sung by Laurel’s Leontyne Price at the funeral of President Lyndon Johnson.
“Not only was it important to the African-American community, but it meant a great deal to many people in the civil rights movement,” Zaninelli said.
It is our hope that this composition will become a standard of high school and college band literature and, therefore, spread awareness of Medgar Evers.
Kyle Hill, Pearl River Community College chair of the Department of Fine Arts and Communication
Kyle Hill, chair of the Department of Fine Arts and Communication at PRCC, conducted the Wind Ensemble.
“It is indeed an honor for the PRCC Wind Ensemble to participate in this program,” he said.
“It is our hope that this composition will become a standard of high school and college band literature and, therefore, spread awareness of Medgar Evers.”
Evers became a civil rights icon after he was gunned down in front of his Jackson home in 1963.
Comments