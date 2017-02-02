Sending robot insect swarms to space? Stennis needs your help

The sky is the limit for area high school STEM students.
Stennis Space Center is asking students to step up to a unique challenge that comes with an even more interesting reward.
Students’ robotics work could be launched into space as part of NASA space missions to explore new worlds.
The objective of the NASA Swarmathon competition is to help students develop skills in robotics and computer science. The challenge also advances NASA technology for future space exploration efforts.
Students will be tasked with enabling small robotic swarms that can operate independently or as a coordinated group — like ants. Such swarms can be used by explorers on other planets to search for and collect resources, the Stennis Education Office said in a news release.
Stennis has openings for 20 Mississippi or Louisiana teams. Feb. 15 is the deadline to enter. Teams must have a faculty mentor and coach.
Tutorial modules are available for competing students, the news release said.
More information on the competition can be found on NASA’s website.
