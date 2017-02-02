Biloxi High senior’s talent noted by national music organization

A Biloxi High School senior was chosen to join other high school musicians from across the nation to perform in Indianapolis in March.
Music for All, a nonprofit organization that advocates for music participation in schools, selected Madison Hansen to perform as part of its All National Festival.
Hansen will join musicians representing 66 high schools in 26 states.
She is the principal clarinet in the Biloxi High School Wind Ensemble, a pianist for the Jazz Ensemble and a member of the Woodwind Quintet. She also was a featured soloist with the Biloxi Marching Band.
The Music for All invitation is just another accomplishment for Hansen.
She performed with the U.S. Army All American Marching Band in San Antonio in January.
She has been a member for three years of the Hattiesburg City Band and the Gulf Coast Youth Symphony.
“Madison Hansen is one of the most dedicated and mature performers I have had a chance to work with,” Biloxi High Fine Arts Director Travis Coakley said in a press release. “It’s no surprise to me that she has been selected. She exudes all the qualities and attributes an ensemble of that caliber looks for.”
Music for All serves more than 450,000 music students, families and teachers each year, according to its website.
Band members are selected by recorded audition and evaluated by music educators.
“To be selected for membership in this elite national ensemble is a great achievement and honor,” Eric Martin, the president and CEO of Music for All said.
“The 2017 Honor Band of American members are ambassadors of America’s music programs, as well as their states, schools and communities.”
