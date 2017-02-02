USM Gulf Park wins grant to improve fitness center, programs

A Blue Cross & Blue Shield grant will help USM Gulf Park students and staff keep up with their New Year’s resolution fitness goals this year.
For the second year in a row, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation awarded the school $290,953 to continue its Health is Golden fitness campaign, an initiative that provides students and staff with resources to live a healthier lifestyle.
The college will use the grant for new programs and resources on campus, including improvements to the Fitness Center and the purchase of new exercise equipment. The college also plans to host health and fitness programs, classes, challenges and events.
The grant also will give 100 Southern Miss staff members a complimentary, year-long membership to the Fitness Center.
“Our primary goal is to promote healthy lifestyles and establish a solid culture of health and wellness,” Fitness Center Assistant Director and Grant Coordinator Kim Beard said in a press release.
“The University of Southern Mississippi is continuing to set a positive example for universities throughout the state with its dedication and commitment to providing valuable health and wellness resources to students, staff, faculty and the surrounding community,” said BCBS Mississippi Executive Director Sheila Grogan.
More information about the Health is Golden campaign can be found on the college’s website.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
