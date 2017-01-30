West Harrison students put media skills to use to help tornado victims

A YouTube video put together by Harrison County students is asking the public to help with the district’s donation drive for tornado victims in the Petal and Hattiesburg area.
West Harrison High’s broadcast journalism students created the video as part of the district’s “Pennies for Petal” drive. All the schools in the school district have been raising funds for the tornado ravaged area since Jan. 23.
They’ll continue to take donations through Friday.
An EF3 tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, Petal and the surrounding area on Jan. 21. Four people were killed in the storm.
As a collage of tornado damage pictures appears in the video, the students asks viewers to “Help West Harrison provide help to the Hattiesburg area.”
Later in the video, the producers include the Mahatma Gandhi quotation: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Superintendent Roy Gill said donations will be converted into gift cards.
The class would like to fill an entire school bus with donations to deliver to the hard hit areas this Friday, Public Information Officer Trang Pham Bui said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
