William Carey University quick to recover, still a long ways to go

The first group of students returned to William Carey University’s Hattiesburg Campus following Saturday’s EF3 tornado that destroyed portions of the campus.
But it wasn’t to return to class.
Thursday, the first group of students returned to campus to retrieve their belongings. Retrieval will continue through Saturday, Overton said. Eight-hundred students live on campus.
Several William Carey students received injuries from the storm including college freshman Taylor Gautreaux, who lost three of her fingers on her right hand. Gautreaux was trying to close the door to her dorm when the winds from the twister slammed the door shut, smashing her fingers, WDAM reported.
Mia Overton, spokeswoman for the university, has been updating the university’s website on how recovery efforts are going.
School officials hope to restart classes in borrowed space at the University of Southern Mississippi or at Pearl River Community College while the campus is repaired, she said.
The school will notify students of the status of online classes and locations where face-to-face classes will meet. Overton said the school is working to make sure students will have computers and internet access to participate in classes that are moved online.
Many lost their computers during the tornado, she said.
By Thursday, power had been restored to most of the campus. An internal phone system has been set up for students and faculty. The main William Carey line is open, although the school cannot receive calls from off campus, Overton said. On Tuesday, the campus set up temporary wireless internet which allowed offices to get back online to process student requests, spring registration and payments.
Overton said not everyone has access to the internet as the Information Technology department is still working to inventory computers.
Update on classes and dorm room retrieval
Registration for spring classes has been extended an extra week. There will be no late registration fees for the spring trimester, Overton said.
The school posted dorm retrieval instructions and schedule to their website.
“Please plan to remove all personal belongings from your room. If you have instruments in Thomas Hall you may get them while you are on campus. You may make arrangements to get your car or have it towed during your assigned time on campus. The university will tow cars to the parking lot of the School of Business and you may get your cars there.”
Polk-Bryant-Bass Hall: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ross Hall, Penton Apartments: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Johnson Hall: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A mailroom is being set up in Lawrence Hall. Student will be notified when they can pick up mail.
Athletics
Student-athletes moved into Wilber Dorm at the University of Southern Mississippi and resumed practice. A modified home game schedule may be released Friday. The athletic department is working to reschedule several home games in basketball, baseball, and softball.
“We are encouraging the public to come out and cheer on the Crusaders,” Overton said.
Prayer event
Friday, the school will hold a “Carey Strong” service at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. It will be a time for the Carey family and friends to come together for encouragement, determination, information, fellowship and worship, Overton said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
