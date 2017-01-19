Education

January 19, 2017 4:46 PM

See how your school district compares on graduation, drop-out rates

By Regina Zilbermints

For the third year in a row, statewide graduation rates have risen and drop-out rates continue to decrease.

In South Mississippi, while seven districts showed an improved graduation rate since last year, 11 of 16 had a drop-out rate that increased or stayed the same.

Only four districts in South Mississippi showed consistent improvement in both graduation and drop-out rates since 2015: Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula-Gautier and Poplarville.

Four districts on the Coast also showed improvement in their graduation rate for students with disabilities since 2015: Jackson County, Pascagoula-Gautier, Pearl River County and Poplarville.

The statewide graduation rate was 82.3 percent, up from 80.8 percent last year and 74.5 in the 2014 assessment. The statewide drop-out rate was 10.8 percent, down from 11.8 percent last year and 16.7 percent in 2012.

Here are some other conclusions from the data, released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Education:

  • Pearl River County schools did the best graduating students with disabilities, with a 60.7 percent graduation rate, up from 41.2 percent last year and 28.3 the year before.
  • The graduation rate for students with disabilities in Long Beach dropped from 89.1 last year to 40.8 percent this year, after increasing from 39.6 in 2015. The number of students with disabilities in each district is relatively low, however, meaning a difference of one or two students can cause dramatic swings in the graduation rates.
  • Moss Point’s graduation rate has gone from 62.0 percent to 74.7 percent over three years. Its drop-out rate has fallen from 24.1 to 15.5 percent.
  • Poplarville High School had the best graduation rate on the Coast at 90.0 percent and the lowest drop-out rate at 5.0%
  • On the Coast, Poplarville, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Jackson County had the highest graduation rates. Poplarville, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis-Waveland and Ocean Springs had the lowest drop-out rates.

Check out the tables below to see how your child’s school district did.

School

2017 graduation rate

2016 graduation rate

2015 graduation rate

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

82.8%

90.2%

89.4%

Biloxi Public

82.3%

84.4%

86.3%

George County

82.6%

80.7%

82.3%

Gulfport

88.7%

88.5%

85.6%

Hancock County

79.9%

87.3%

89.2%

Harrison County

85.4%

81.2%

80.7%

Jackson County

88.1%

88.5%

82.9%

Long Beach

87.1%

93.5%

87.7%

Moss Point

74.7%

66.8%

62.0%

Ocean Springs

88.6%

86.9%

85.2%

Pascagoula-Gautier

86.7%

85.5%

81.2%

Pass Christian Public

89.3%

90.0%

85.8%

Pearl River County

84.1%

84.6%

79.3%

Picayune

71.0%

81.3%

76.2%

Poplarville Separate

90.0%

81.5%

81.1%

Stone County

83.4%

83.4%

70.8%

School

2017 dropout rate

2016 dropout rate

2015 dropout rate

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

7.2%

5.1%

3.4%

Biloxi Public

13.8%

10.8%

11.2%

George County

8.1%

9.0%

9.4%

Gulfport

5.8%

4.2%

6.2%

Hancock County

11.4%

6.2%

6.1%

Harrison County

7.9%

12.3%

11.8%

Jackson County

8.3%

7.6%

10.2%

Long Beach

8.5%

4.7%

5.6%

Moss Point

15.5%

19.1%

24.1%

Ocean Springs

7.6%

7.6%

8.3%

Pascagoula-Gautier

8.1%

8.7%

10.3%

Pass Christian Public

5.2%

4.1%

5.5%

Pearl River County

10.6%

9.4%

14.5%

Picayune

18.8%

10.8%

12.6%

Poplarville Separate

5.0%

10.8%

15.5%

Stone County

11.5%

9.7%

16.5%

School

2017 students with disabilities graduation rate

2016 grad rate

2015 grad rate

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

37.5%

47.5%

60.3%

Biloxi Public

38.7%

30.7%

20.9%

George County

34.6%

22.6%

42.6%

Gulfport

37.3%

46.2%

30.9%

Hancock County

27.6%

51.0%

52.8%

Harrison County

34.2%

34.5%

16.6%

Jackson County

45.7%

38.2%

27.4%

Long Beach

40.0%

89.1%

39.6%

Moss Point

30.2%

30.3%

21.8%

Ocean Springs

52.9%

33.1%

49.3%

Pascagoula-Gautier

53.4%

45.1%

33.5%

Pass Christian Public

40.8%

46.1%

No data

Pearl River County

60.7%

41.2%

28.3%

Picayune

21.6%

50.9%

32.3%

Poplarville Separate

43.5%

32.2%

No data

Stone County

19.2%

49.8%

23.7%

