See how your school district compares on graduation, drop-out rates

For the third year in a row, statewide graduation rates have risen and drop-out rates continue to decrease.
In South Mississippi, while seven districts showed an improved graduation rate since last year, 11 of 16 had a drop-out rate that increased or stayed the same.
Only four districts in South Mississippi showed consistent improvement in both graduation and drop-out rates since 2015: Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula-Gautier and Poplarville.
Four districts on the Coast also showed improvement in their graduation rate for students with disabilities since 2015: Jackson County, Pascagoula-Gautier, Pearl River County and Poplarville.
The statewide graduation rate was 82.3 percent, up from 80.8 percent last year and 74.5 in the 2014 assessment. The statewide drop-out rate was 10.8 percent, down from 11.8 percent last year and 16.7 percent in 2012.
Here are some other conclusions from the data, released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Education:
- Pearl River County schools did the best graduating students with disabilities, with a 60.7 percent graduation rate, up from 41.2 percent last year and 28.3 the year before.
- The graduation rate for students with disabilities in Long Beach dropped from 89.1 last year to 40.8 percent this year, after increasing from 39.6 in 2015. The number of students with disabilities in each district is relatively low, however, meaning a difference of one or two students can cause dramatic swings in the graduation rates.
- Moss Point’s graduation rate has gone from 62.0 percent to 74.7 percent over three years. Its drop-out rate has fallen from 24.1 to 15.5 percent.
- Poplarville High School had the best graduation rate on the Coast at 90.0 percent and the lowest drop-out rate at 5.0%
- On the Coast, Poplarville, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Jackson County had the highest graduation rates. Poplarville, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis-Waveland and Ocean Springs had the lowest drop-out rates.
Check out the tables below to see how your child’s school district did.
School
2017 graduation rate
2016 graduation rate
2015 graduation rate
Bay St. Louis-Waveland
82.8%
90.2%
89.4%
Biloxi Public
82.3%
84.4%
86.3%
George County
82.6%
80.7%
82.3%
Gulfport
88.7%
88.5%
85.6%
Hancock County
79.9%
87.3%
89.2%
Harrison County
85.4%
81.2%
80.7%
Jackson County
88.1%
88.5%
82.9%
Long Beach
87.1%
93.5%
87.7%
Moss Point
74.7%
66.8%
62.0%
Ocean Springs
88.6%
86.9%
85.2%
Pascagoula-Gautier
86.7%
85.5%
81.2%
Pass Christian Public
89.3%
90.0%
85.8%
Pearl River County
84.1%
84.6%
79.3%
Picayune
71.0%
81.3%
76.2%
Poplarville Separate
90.0%
81.5%
81.1%
Stone County
83.4%
83.4%
70.8%
School
2017 dropout rate
2016 dropout rate
2015 dropout rate
Bay St. Louis-Waveland
7.2%
5.1%
3.4%
Biloxi Public
13.8%
10.8%
11.2%
George County
8.1%
9.0%
9.4%
Gulfport
5.8%
4.2%
6.2%
Hancock County
11.4%
6.2%
6.1%
Harrison County
7.9%
12.3%
11.8%
Jackson County
8.3%
7.6%
10.2%
Long Beach
8.5%
4.7%
5.6%
Moss Point
15.5%
19.1%
24.1%
Ocean Springs
7.6%
7.6%
8.3%
Pascagoula-Gautier
8.1%
8.7%
10.3%
Pass Christian Public
5.2%
4.1%
5.5%
Pearl River County
10.6%
9.4%
14.5%
Picayune
18.8%
10.8%
12.6%
Poplarville Separate
5.0%
10.8%
15.5%
Stone County
11.5%
9.7%
16.5%
School
2017 students with disabilities graduation rate
2016 grad rate
2015 grad rate
Bay St. Louis-Waveland
37.5%
47.5%
60.3%
Biloxi Public
38.7%
30.7%
20.9%
George County
34.6%
22.6%
42.6%
Gulfport
37.3%
46.2%
30.9%
Hancock County
27.6%
51.0%
52.8%
Harrison County
34.2%
34.5%
16.6%
Jackson County
45.7%
38.2%
27.4%
Long Beach
40.0%
89.1%
39.6%
Moss Point
30.2%
30.3%
21.8%
Ocean Springs
52.9%
33.1%
49.3%
Pascagoula-Gautier
53.4%
45.1%
33.5%
Pass Christian Public
40.8%
46.1%
No data
Pearl River County
60.7%
41.2%
28.3%
Picayune
21.6%
50.9%
32.3%
Poplarville Separate
43.5%
32.2%
No data
Stone County
19.2%
49.8%
23.7%
