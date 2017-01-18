Teachers’ quick action saves student from choking

Two Bel-Aire Elementary School teachers took quick action and saved a 10-year-old from choking at school on Friday.
The student, 10-year-old Harold Dean, was eating a kiwi when he started choking and grabbing his throat.
That’s when fourth grade teacher Sandy Bankston grabbed the student and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Harold, dislodging the fruit before the nurse arrived.
When third grade teacher Kristi Scott saw him still having trouble breathing, she performed the Heimlich on the student again.
Principal Heather Blenden said she plans to have the school nurse certified to be a trainer in the Heimlich maneuver. Blenden also said she’d like to have all of her teachers trained in the technique, as well as other emergency first aid procedures, according to Tran Pham Bui, public information officer for the district.
“Teachers are heroes every day, but when they take the extra step to save a child’s life, it is truly a blessing,” Blenden said. “I am proud of Mrs. Scott and Mrs. Bankson’s quick response in this situation. It has prompted me to seek training for all of my teachers in the near future.”
