Ocean Springs students bring the drama at state competition

The Drama Dawgs’ of Ocean Springs High School nabbed second place in the state Sunday at the Mississippi Theatre Association’s 2017 Statewide Festival.
The theater troupe also won individual and cast awards. The group will now perform at the Southeastern Theatre Conference’s 68th annual convention in Lexington, Kentucky in March.
The Drama Dawgs’ performed the play “Argonautika,” which is based on an ancient Greek poem.
Chris Permenter, who is in his first year as the school’s theater teacher, said he was moved watching his students perform at the festival.
“It gave me chills and brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “Because — in that moment — I saw 31 kids pouring their heart and soul into the show. They gave their performance every ounce of energy they had, leaving it all on the stage, and having a lot of fun while doing it. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
The performance won several awards including Best Scenic Design, Overall Technical Excellence and Best Play runner up.
Abbigail Radius, who played Medea, and Corin Davis, who played Hercules, received All Star Cast recognition.
Ocean Springs also placed in the Theatre For Youth Division for their performance of the play “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” which took home the Overall Technical Award and an award for Scenic Design. Julia Carpenter was named to the All Star Cast for her work in the play.
Greyhound students also earned several awards in individual competitions including:
▪ First place Costume Design, Cindy Ballesterod
▪ First place Poster Design, Michael Eckels
▪ Second place Female Monologue, Julia Carpenter
▪ Second place Scenic Design, Serena Liles
▪ Third place Makeup Design, Abbigail Radius
▪ Third place Solo Musical, Gabe Cruz
The troupe earned an invitation to the state competition after earning a top-five finish at the MTA’s South Mississippi High School Drama Festival in December.
Permenter also noted that several students received scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Belhaven and other schools while at the festival.
