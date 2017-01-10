MSU lands just ahead of Ole Miss in one ranking

Mississippi State University is the best college in the state, according to a recent ranking.
Niche, a data analytics website, compared federal data on 1,647 four-year colleges across the country to determine its best college per state.
The website looked at academics, admissions, financial value, student life and reviews from students and alumni to come up with the ranking.
The study put significant value on a school’s academics and value.
MSU ranked just ahead of the University of Mississippi with an ‘A’ grade for academics, compared to a ‘B+’ for Ole Miss. Both schools received an ‘A-’ grade for value.
Mississippi State students who reviewed the school gave the university a favorability of 4.3 out of five stars. Ole Miss’ favorability was 4.2 out of five stars.
The University of Southern Mississippi landed the fifth spot in the rankings, just below Belhaven University in Jackson.
William Carey University came in sixth.
Out of all schools in the country, the study ranked Stanford University in California No. 1 overall.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
