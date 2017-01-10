Bay Waveland School District names superintendent

School officials confirmed Tuesday Vikki Landry is the superintendent of the Bay St. Louis-Waveland District.
Landry has served as interim superintendent for the district after Rebecca Ladner stepped down in August.
Her contract extends until the end of the 2017-18 school year, a school official said.
Landry became an assistant superintendent with the district in 2015. Before that, she served as federal programs director for district for close to 11 years.
Landry began her career as a teacher, and later a librarian in the Laurel School District, according to information from her LinkedIn account.
She wasn’t available for comment Tuesday morning. The Sun Herald will update this report.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
