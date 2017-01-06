12th Coast teacher named to national list

A program that recognizes top teachers across the nation added another Coast teacher to its list.
After announcing 11 nominees to the LifeChanger of the Year program website earlier this week, the organization added a 12th teacher Friday.
The program named Kaitlyn Pickett, a second-grade teacher at College Park Elementary School in Gautier, to the nominee list.
Picket is the fourth educator or administrator from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District to make this year’s list.
The LifeChanger of the Year is a program of the National Life Group, a financial services company. The program honors educators based on the difference they make in the lives of students, their involvement in leadership activities at the school and in the community, and their record of performance at the professional level.
Lydia-Kate Jordan, one of Pickett’s students, nominated her teacher.
“She spends time creating fun things for students to do while we learn,” Lydia-Kate said. “She made the classroom into a Pokemon game for students to learn how to read.”
Pickett is on the school’s literacy team and often helps other teachers and students at the school, Lydia-Kate said.
“When students are sad, Ms. Pickett hangs out with them on the playground,” Lydia-Kate said. “When students don’t get along in class, she talks to them to help them be friends again. When Ms. Pickett teaches, she sings, raps, acts and uses puppets.”
