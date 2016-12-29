Guns, shoes...but what about books?
Mississippi already has two sales tax weekends, but at least one legislator intends to lobby for a school supply tax holiday in the new year.
Legislators passed House Bill 348 in 2009 to provide a sales tax holiday that allows customers to purchase certain articles of clothing or footwear without a sales tax. There’s also a gun weekend sales tax, called the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend, that allows customers to purchase a wide range of hunting supplies — including guns — in September.
But there’s no sales tax relief for parents and guardians to purchase school supplies.
“Parents and guardians could purchase school supplies and clothing in retail stores located in Mississippi,” Rep. Jay Hughes, District 12 in and around Oxford, proposed in a post to Facebook.
“We do it for guns and ammunition, yet our families have to leave and go to neighboring states to take advantage of their tax holidays. Keeping those dollars here is good for families and Mississippi businesses,” Hughes said.
Hughes proposed having the school supply tax holiday coincide with the sales tax holiday on the last weekend of July.
