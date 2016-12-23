Moss Point firefighters will help get kids moving, healthy

A recent grant aims to help the city’s children make healthy food choices and engage in physical activity.
The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation has teamed up with the Moss Point Fire Department through the foundation’s Healthy Heroes Initiative.
Firefighters will visit schools and lead exercises with students. The Fire Department also will oversee exercise equipment in the public park next to Fire Station No. 2. The equipment will be open to all residents.
One goal of the grant is to get Moss Point accepted as a Healthy Hometown. The Healthy Hometown Awards recognize and reward municipalities for their efforts in community wellness initiatives. The foundation honored the city as a Healthy Hometown in 2014.
“This is an exciting and unique opportunity for police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies to extend their role as community leaders,” foundation Executive Director Sheila Grogan said in a news release. “Uniformed officers and firefighters teaching healthy-eating lessons and fun activities encourages children to adopt lifestyles of health and wellness that will carry them beyond their elementary school years.”
The initiative is funded by a $23,000 grant from the foundation.
