Hancock teacher accused of bullying won’t be in the classroom anymore

A teacher accused of bullying a student at Hancock Middle School has retired, Superintendent Alan Dedeaux confirmed Friday morning.
Dedeaux said music and choir teacher Judy Turner was granted retirement by the Hancock County School Board on Dec. 8.
Turner filed for retirement before the bullying allegations ever surfaced, Dedeaux said.
On Dec. 9, Christina Gehegan and her husband began protesting at the campus driveway just as classes were dismissed for the day and cars were lining up to pick up students.
The couple posted signs along the roadway for parents to see. One read, “Hancock Middle choir teacher is bullying our children.” Another read, “End bullying. Sign our petition for immediate disciplinary action.”
Christina Gehegan said they decided to stage the protest after Turner told their daughter her parents didn’t care about her. Gehegan said the teacher tried to shame her daughter because the child was unable to attend an after-school program.
The couple circulated an online petition and promised to protest every day until appropriate action was taken or until Turner was no longer teaching at the school.
In a phone interview Thursday, Gehegan said they stopped picketing once they learned Turner had retired and finished her last day on Monday.
Dedeaux would not say if Turner faced any disciplinary action, citing the issue as a personnel matter.
