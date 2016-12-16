Put down your knives. Only one college can be No. 1.

Mississippi, put down your knives.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s culinary programs were ranked first in the state for 2017.
Best Choice Schools, an online college rating website, named MGCCC No. 1 based on the variety of coursework, a low student to faculty ratio, professional work setting and internship opportunities.
“A programs accomplishments and accolades are rooted in the successes of its students and graduates,” Chef Todd Reilly, MGCCC Culinary Arts instructor, said in a news release. “It is for this reason I sincerely thank every student that has graced these halls and thank every student that will choose to in the future. We are only as good as those we teach.”
MGCCC has the only culinary programs that include accreditation by the American Culinary Federation. Students have access to a commercial kitchen with modern culinary equipment and expert and experienced faculty, MGCCC Public Information Officer Kathy McAdams said.
Culinary students at MGCCC follow a sequence of courses to earn their associate of applied science degree in as little as two years. Students can receive a degree in either Culinary Arts Technology or Baking and Pastry Arts Technology. Coursework covers areas such as menu planning, facility design and principles of baking.
Graduates are eligible for certification from the American Culinary Federation.
For more information about MGCCC’s culinary programs, visit mgccc.edu or call 228.896.2536
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
