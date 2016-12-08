Ocean Springs High theater group nails festival, advances to state

Ocean Springs High School theater students will advance to the Mississippi Theatre Association’s state competition in January.
The Drama Dawgs earned a top-five finish for their performance of the play “Argonautika” at the MTA’s South Mississippi High School Drama Festival Dec 2-3.
Although there was no official ranking of the top five teams, the MTA awarded the performances of several Ocean Springs students.
Dharma Gilley and Brice Watson picked up all-star cast awards. Julia Carpenter won the award for best actress. The play also won the Technical Achievement Award, the Best Scenic Design Award and the Glenn Menna Overall Festival Award.
Chris Permenter, who is in his first year as the school’s theater teacher, said he was humbled and honored to be able to see his group advance to the next level of competition.
“I’m extremely proud of all of my kids and how hard they’ve worked,” he said in a news release. “All of the hard work has led to this, and the results show the work was well worth it. The performance went great, and the students gave it their all.”
The MTA state festival and competition will be at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
