PRCC has something to smile about

A recent ranking has given Pearl River Community College faculty and students something to smile about.
The college’s dental hygiene program ranked among the country’s best, according to the website Community for Accredited Online Schools.
The program is a two-year, traditional classroom program with a heavy emphasis on clinical work under the direction of Dr. Shana Allen.
The program ranked 34th out of the 50 two-year colleges that made the survey.
The college has had the dental hygience program for 21 years.
There are 14 dental chairs on the college campus for faculty and students to teach and learn on. Second semester students get real world experience cleaning the teeth of fellow students, clinic secretary Lisa Evans said.
The program is taught at the Forrest County Center in Hattiesburg.
For information about the PRCC dental hygiene program or to make an appointment at the clinic, call 601-554-5509.
