Gautier PTO hosting ceremony for deceased mother, daughter

Ashton and Kinsey Johnson, a Gautier mother and her 4-year-old daughter, died in an accident on Interstate 10 on May 20, 2015.
They were on their way to Target when a semi hit them.
On Monday, the Parent Teacher Organization of College Park Elementary in Gautier is hosting a dedication ceremony for a memorial bench in their honor.
Ashton had been a dedicated PTO member at the elementary school when her older daughter attended the school. Kinsey was going to start kindergarten there in August 2015.
Mosaic artist Elizabeth Veglia of Bay St. Louis designed the bench after speaking with Ashton’s husband and studying photos of Ashton and Kinsey.
Veglia will attend the ceremony along with the Johnson family. The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in front of the school.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
