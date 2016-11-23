See how teachers will use grant money from the Gulfport Chamber

The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce awarded nine grants to teachers in Harrison and Gulfport school districts Tuesday.
Several local businesses donated funds that allowed the chamber to hand out a total of $3,200 to area teachers. The grants ranged from $250 to $500 per teacher.
The Chamber held the award ceremony in conjunction with its Teacher Grant Program, designed to help fund programs not otherwise funded by the school, district or state.
“Teacher grant programs are imperative to help educators remain innovative and give them the tools to provide an excellent education,” a Chamber press release said.
Clint Brawley at Gulfport High School intends to use the grant money for a student project involving marine advanced technology education, or MATE.
April Hoyt at Bayou View Elementary School will use the money to support a “Bookworm Garden” — botanic gardens inspired by children’s literature that enhance the imagination of students.
Beverly Hudson at Pass Road Elementary said she’ll support strengthening STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math understanding for students
Laura Castiglia Clay plans to support Osmo technology in her classroom, which is a tablet appl that fosters social intelligence, creative thinking and STEM understanding.
The Chamber awarded the following teachers:
▪ Clint Brawley at Gulfport High School
▪ Laura Castiglia Clay at Bayou View Elementary School
▪ April Hoyt at Bayou View Elementary School
▪ Sarah Wrightson at Bayou View Elementary School
▪ Beverly Hudson at Pass Road Elementary School
▪ Danielle Bueno at Gulfport Cares School Day Program
▪ Codie Eadie at Harrison Central High School
▪ Angela Roybal at Bel-Aire Elementary School
▪ Michelle Sanford at Bel-Aire Elementary School.
Business sponsors included: The First, A National Banking Association; Keesler Federal Credit Union; Peoples Bank; Hancock Bank; Community Bank; Mississippi Power; Bancorp South and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
For more information about the Gulfport Teacher Grant Program, contact Hannah Burnett at 228-604-0014.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
