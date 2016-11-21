Sheriff: Parent punches woman in the face, causes school lockdown

A Harrison County man punched a woman in the face Friday in the parking lot of the school, causing the school to go on lockdown.
Deputies arrested Brandon Ray Hoda on Nov. 18 for breach of peace after he allegedly punched the wife of his wife’s ex-husband Friday. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Hoda is charged with punching her in the face of the parking lot of the school during school hours.
The attack happened in the parking lot during the school’s fall festival. School children were gathered outside at the time.
Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill said a school teacher who saw the attack hollered for the children to get back inside the school. Officials then put the school on lockdown for close to an hour.
The attack started when Hoda’s current wife and her ex-husband and his wife got into an argument.
Peterson said the attack prompted Hoda and his wife’s ex-husband to get into an altercation. The ex-husband wasn’t charged with a crime.
Peterson confirmed AMR arrived on scene to attend to the woman.
Gill said Cindy Grimes, the school principal, has the authority to ban Hoda from the school but has not done so yet.
Deputies took Hoda to Harrison County jail Friday afternoon, where he bonded out a half hour later. Breach of peace is a misdemeanor charge.
The attack did not meet the requirements for felony assault, Peterson said.
“There would have to be disfigurement of some kind for the attack to be considered a felony. It didn’t reach that level,” he said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
