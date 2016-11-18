Mother livid after alleged bullying leads to broken nose

On the front door of the Waveland Elementary School building there’s a sign that reads: “ Bully free zone.”
But for at least one mother, the sign brings no comfort.
In the same month that several school districts across the Coast are holding anti-bullying events, Marissa Reynolds, the mother of a Waveland Elementary student, said her son’s nose was broken when three other students attacked him on the playground Monday.
“They’ve got that bully-free zone sign up,” Reynolds said. “Yeah, right. It’s kind of ironic.”
The attack was so bad he’ll have to have reconstructive surgery, she said.
Marissa Reynolds, the mother of 7-year-old Waveland Elementary student Braylon Reynolds
Reynolds said she first noticed something was wrong when she saw marks on her son Braylon’s eye, nose, arm and leg. Braylon was reluctant to tell her what happened, she said.
“They were playing football,” she said she learned. “At some point in the game the kids got into an argument. That’s when one of the kids asked two other boys to help him. They pushed (Braylon) up against the fence. Then they started beating on him.”
She said her son went to the nurse that Monday complaining of a headache. He didn’t mention the fight to the nurse, but did tell the substitute teacher.
When he went to see the school nurse Tuesday morning, she said he had a broken nose, Reynolds said. She then took her son to the ER, who told her to take him to a ear, nose and throat specialist. There she learned Braylon would need corrective surgery.
“They told me he must have surgery in 10 days to keep his nose from being crooked. That means he’ll have to have surgery the day before Thanksgiving,” she said.
Worse yet, she said, the school has done little to acknowledge the incident happened. She said Jenny Seymour, the interim principal, told her a camera that would have recorded the beating was broken. And the substitute teacher, who was in charge of the class at the time, admitted in an email to the superintendent to mocking Braylon the same day for a reading disability.
Now Reynolds said she’s trying to get to the bottom of the incident and to prevent the bullying from spreading to her 6-year-old son as well.
“The same boy threatened my other son yesterday,” she said. “He took him into the bathroom and threatened to break his nose too.”
She said she’ll keep both her boys out of school until “corrective action” is taken.
She spent Wednesday at the Waveland Police Department and the school district’s central office.
Then she met with the interim Superintendent Vickie Ladner, who told her to meet with the school principal. Ladner could not be reached immediately for comment.
Reynolds spent all day Thursday at the school as she awaited the outcome of a second investigation into the incident with her son.
“I’m going to stay here until I get some answers. And I’m fearful for my other son, who has also been threatened.
“When he went to school he didn’t have a broken nose,” she said of Braylon. “He came home with a broken nose.”
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
