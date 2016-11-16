Sen. Brice Wiggins talks turkey at Pecan Park

Usually, Brice Wiggins answers to “senator.” But on Tuesday, he was Principal Wiggins.
Wiggins visited Pecan Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs to take the place of Principal Chris LeBatard for the school’s “Legislator for Principal Day.” The deal even came with an official school placard.
It was a welcome reprieve from the Capitol, Wiggins said.
“In Jackson, we got the data and the numbers about people,” he said. “We don’t get to see the teachers face to face. Here, I can talk to teachers and other working families to see what their needs are. It’s a way to connect with them and hopefully gain some insight.”
Later in the morning, Wiggins tried his best to stay on topic by reading a Thanksgiving-themed book to students. But the enthusiastic students made that difficult.
“Who likes turkey?” he began.
“Anybody like cranberry sauce?” he asked. “How about dressing?”
“Anybody go to sleep, like me, after eating turkey?” he asked.
As he read, the kids started asking the senator some questions of their own.
“Wow — if you ask questions they will certainly respond,” Wiggins joked.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments