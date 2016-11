Parents disappointed in school board’s handling of noose incident

1:42 Moss Point church prays for the presidential election Pause

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

26:37 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop

1:13 Education underfunding, state's health care system hurt Mississippi

1:24 Bus safety advocate Lori McJohnson