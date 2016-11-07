What happened during the homecoming party at a USM frat house?

Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi have suspended the college’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon after possible conduct violations following an Oct. 29 fraternity-sponsored event.
Jim Coll, chief communications officer at USM released a statement about the suspension on Monday.
“Sigma Alpha Epsilon is currently suspended pending the outcome of a University Police investigation, Coll said. “The investigation was immediately launched based on multiple reports of possible violations of the Code of Student Conduct following a fraternity event on Oct. 29. Until the investigation is complete, the fraternity is restricted from having any on or off-campus chapter activities.”
Van Arnold, assistant director of communications at USM, said the event was a homecoming-related party at the SAE house.
Officials have not yet said what kind of party it was or when the suspension officially occurred. It is also unclear what happened at the party that warranted an investigation or when the investigation began.
Some SAE members live inside of the fraternity house.
