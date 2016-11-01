SMTTT! ‘Military Times’ gives high marks to USM in survey of colleges

The publication “Military Times” has ranked the University of Southern Mississippi as No. 15 in a list of 130 four-year schools of higher education for its commitment to educating veterans, members of the military, dependents and survivors.
The 2017 “Best for Vets” college rankings give USM high marks for extracurricular activities for veterans and military members. The list links to the website for USM’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.
“Military Times” compiled its eighth comprehensive list by surveying schools about veteran and military student offerings and academic achievement. The publication also reviews data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, three Education Department sources, College Scorecard and other sources.
“We are absolutely delighted and honored to be included in these rankings,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond, the center’s director, said in a news release from USM. “Such recognition reflects the steady efforts of a remarkable university community that continues to make every conceivable effort to care for and support the academic/professional goals of our military veterans, service members and their families. We are most grateful to our military students and their supporting families for trusting our university with their academic future.”
The center strives to provide a “military-friendly” education support program to veterans, service members, dependents and survivors pursuing degrees at USM, the news release says.
“We limit our list to encourage competition, and we genuinely hope this helps raise the bar for veterans on campus,” Amanda Miller, editor of Best for Vets, said in the news release.
Comments