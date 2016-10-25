Update: Emoji posted to anonymous app leads to SWAT team at Hancock High

A post to an anonymous online app made Monday night told Hancock High School students not to come to school on Tuesday morning, and it alarmed school officials and authorities.
Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said a post made at 9:39 p.m. to the After School app warned Hancock High students to stay home Tuesday. The post included two pistol emojis.
Hancock High Principal Tara Ladner said the app allows anonymous posting. She said multiple students reported the post to school officials.
Bass said Hancock County school officials called to notify the sheriff’s department early Tuesday morning.
Bass said members of the Hancock County Narcotics SWAT team will patrol the school until all lunch periods are over. So far, Bass said, there is no indication anyone brought a gun to school.
“Dealing with threats, we take every precaution we can,” Bass said.
Students have reported seeing SWAT team member patrolling the hallways in bulletproof vests. Ladner said plain-clothes officers were on campus to ensure the safety of students.
Ladner said Hancock High is trying to “have a normal school day.”
Bass said there is no lockdown at this time.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
