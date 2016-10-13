Student-athlete graduation rate at MGCCC close to perfect

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College again won an award for its exceptional student-athlete graduation rate.
For the fourth consecutive year, MGCCC won the David M. Halbrook Award in the community college division.
The school, which has more than 200 athletes in 10 varsity sports, graduated 98 percent of its student-athletes in 2015-16.
“Out student-athletes do a great job on and off the field,” MGCCC President Mary S. Graham said in a press release. “This is a testament to their hard work, as well as the atmosphere of success created by their coaches and the faculty who provide the leadership for their achievements in the classroom.”
The purpose of the Halbrook Awards program is to recognize colleges and universities that maintain and achieve high academic standards for student-athletes, thus encouraging high graduation rates, the press release said.
The awards are named after David M. Halbrook, who served 28 years in the state Legislature. For much of that time, he was chairman of the House Education Committee. His family endowed the Halbrook Award after his death.
The Board of Trustees of the state Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Board and the Mississippi Association of Independent Colleges and Universities announced the Halbrook awards Tuesday during the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities conference in Wesson.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments