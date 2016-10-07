William Carey Tradition campus makes another hire for pharmacy school

William Carey University’s Tradition campus already had hired a dean for its proposed School of Pharmacy, which is slated to open in 2018. Now the school has an associate dean as well.
The school announced the hire of David Weldon, who will start at the beginning of next year.
A native of Clarksdale, Weldon earned a bachelor of science in forensic chemistry and a doctorate in medicinal chemistry from the University of Mississippi. He met his wife, Abby, while a student at Ole Miss.
Weldon will join Michael Malloy, who was introduced dean of the pharmacy school in June. Weldon will be responsible for the school’s curriculum and hiring of faculty. He’ll also be expected to develop the school’s assessment plan and accreditation reports.
Malloy said he and the school’s leaders are meeting with the architect to design the School of Pharmacy building, and interviewing and hiring additional members of the leadership team.
In June, the university announced it planned to open a school of pharmacy. The school said it plans to have the buildings ready for students by 2018.
Weldon is working as a consultant to William Carey.
He has been a professor in Loma Linda University’s School of Pharmacy in California since August 2008. He was appointed vice chair of the department of pharmaceutical and administrative sciences in July and also served as a contract teacher in the university’s School of Dentistry and the School of Allied Health.
“I appreciate this opportunity to return to Mississippi and to work with the William Carey University leadership team in developing the new School of Pharmacy on the Tradition campus,” Weldon said in a university press release. “It’s exciting to be a part of this new chapter in WCU’s history as the university continues to provide programs that will help improve health care in the Gulf Coast region.”
William Carey President Tommy King said he is pleased to have Weldon join the administrative staff of the School of Pharmacy.
“His knowledge of Mississippi and academic pharmacy will be a great asset as we build a leadership team,” King said.
