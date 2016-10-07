Grant offers schools healthy breakfast options

Is moving breakfast from the cafeteria to the classroom something that will catch on?
Coast school districts now have the chance to find out.
Mississippi is one of 10 states selected to participate in a federal school breakfast program intended to increase access to a nutritious morning meal.
One of the methods under consideration is to rework how school breakfast is delivered by offering it to all students at no charge and moving it from the cafeteria to the classroom.
School districts can now apply for grant funds from Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom, a consortium of national education and nutrition organizations. Their goal is to increase access to a nutritious morning meal for 30,000 students.
Districts will be selected based on the number of students who qualify for free or reduced priced mhe number of students who qualify for free or reduced priced meals, average daily participation in the program and district and school level support.
