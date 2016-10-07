Grant offers schools healthy breakfast options

1:24 Bus safety advocate Lori McJohnson Pause

0:39 Pep rally highlighted by mass karoke of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' '

1:37 Moss Point prepares new teachers for upcoming school year

1:02 Ingalls hosts STEM workshop for Coast teachers to prepare for school year

2:16 Deaf children learning to speak a great reward for USM teacher

1:27 Meet Pass Christian's new superintendent, Carla Evers

0:52 Parents travel across the world to see son's Gulfport graduation

1:08 'Walk' allows Biloxi seniors to return to their elementary schools

1:47 Southern Mississippi Gulf Park graduates 300

1:16 Can you guess the country? Part 5