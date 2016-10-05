Update: Bomb threats in bathrooms empty two Jackson County schools

Two separate bomb threats emptied two middle schools in Jackson County before noon, officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies and search teams found nothing in either East Central Middle School or St. Martin Middle School.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wednesday he believes they are the work of a copy cat.
Sheriff’s search teams were first called into East Central Middle School, where a note was found in a bathroom. Students were evacuated, but returned to class around noon.
Soon after, a call came in of another threat at St. Martin Middle School. Investigators there found a message written on a bathroom wall. Students were also evacuated.
This was the third scare at St. Martin Middle since Sept. 20.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call 769-3065 or 762-3063. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a felony arrest of the person or people responsible.
The searches disrupted normal school activities Wednesday morning, but are part of standard procedure, officials said.
The September threats at St. Martin Middle School were within 24 hours of each other. These together with East Central make four bomb threats at a Coast school in just over two weeks.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments