September 16, 2016 5:00 AM

These Coast students were named National Merit semifinalists

By Justin Vicory

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. released a list of semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship program.

Several students from the Coast made the list.

About 16,000 high school seniors across the country made the list. All have an opportunity to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million. The scholarship recipients will be announced next spring.

Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists from Mississippi is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

The NMSC said about 90 percent of semifinalists, or 15,000, are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a scholarship, earning the title of Merit Scholar.

About 1.6 million juniors from more than 22,000 high schools entered the program by taking the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Merit Scholars are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference, according to the NMSC.

Coast semifinalists and planned course of study in college:

Bay High School

Jake W. Frommeyer, aerospace engineering

St. Stanislaus, Bay St. Louis:

Leyton A. Janowsky, engineering science

Biloxi High School

Justin D. Peine, biomedical sciences

D’Iberville High School

Kameron B. Morgan, classics and classical languages, literature and linguistics

St. Patrick Catholic High School, Biloxi

Julia L. Hancock, engineering

Gautier High School

Gabrielle M. Humber, biomedical engineering

Gulfport High School

James F. Hewes, graphic design

John T. Marquez, chemical engineering

Daniel L. Powell, computer engineering

Hancock High School

Amy E. Keith, biological sciences

Marie A. Konopacki, undecided

Timothy A. Papania, computer and information sciences

Harrison Central High School

Timothy Stoner, pre-med

East Central High School

Emily Byars, drama and theater arts

Sarah E. Eyre, aerospace engineering

Pascagoula High School

Amelia K. Lawrence, pre-med

Pass Christian High School

Molly L. Scafidi, undecided

Alexander S. Walrod, computer information sciences

St. Martin High School

Alyssa J. Britton, neuroscience

Vancleave High School

Dillon W. Hunt, theology and religious vocations

