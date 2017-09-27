Cristy Lee talks her plans for this year’s Cruisin’ The Coast

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
You never know who you might see at Cruisin’ The Coast. Although people come to “America’s largest block party” from all across the nation, if you hang around the event long enough, you’ll probably run into Cristy Lee.
Lee, who co-hosts Velocity Network’s “All Girl Garage,” has been attending Cruisin’ for several years. In 2017 as in the past, her fans will have a handful of opportunities to see Lee in person. She’ll be in Gulfport for “View The Cruise” on Oct. 1, as well as several other stops during the week. Her full schedule can be found online at cruisinthecoast.com/schedule.
Lee joins us today on the #ClarkCast Podcast.
