1961 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Michael Mardellus of Biloxi is on display during the opening day of Cruisin' The Coast 2016. Gautier will welcome cars of all ages for Cruisin’ Through the Decades on Sunday, Oct. 1, the opening day of Cruisin’ The Coast 2017.
1961 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Michael Mardellus of Biloxi is on display during the opening day of Cruisin' The Coast 2016. Gautier will welcome cars of all ages for Cruisin’ Through the Decades on Sunday, Oct. 1, the opening day of Cruisin’ The Coast 2017. John Fitzhugh/File jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
1961 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Michael Mardellus of Biloxi is on display during the opening day of Cruisin' The Coast 2016. Gautier will welcome cars of all ages for Cruisin’ Through the Decades on Sunday, Oct. 1, the opening day of Cruisin’ The Coast 2017. John Fitzhugh/File jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Cruisin' the Coast

New twist takes Gautier Cruisin’ through the Decades

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

September 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Gautier

The city is trying something new this year as Gautier goes Cruisin’ Through the Decades.

The celebration is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on opening day, Sunday, Oct. 1, and is an official Cruisin’ The Coast stop.

The festival headquarters are along Dolphin Drive at the former Singing River Mall parking lot. It’s designed for those who want stay for the day, or just pass through on the Cruisin’ lane to show off their car and drive on. No registration is required.

“We’re going to have music through the different decades,” said Chassity Bilbo, the city’s community activities manager. Bands from the Mississippi Songwriter’s Association will have the crowd be-booping and rocking. A variety of food vendors will be set up and door prizes and giveaways are planned.

Bilbo said they will try to group cars by decade in the reserved car show area. Trophies will be awarded in several categories: People’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice, Best of Decade, Antiques before 1949, Best of the ’50s and ’60s, Best of the ’70s and ’80s, Best of the ’90s and 2000s, Gautier City Council Best Import, King of Muscle and Best Hog for the classiest motorcycle.

The city is host of the party and local members of the Magnolia Cruisers car club will be there to help with the journey through time.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

He won a Mustang. Listen to his reaction

He won a Mustang. Listen to his reaction 1:30

He won a Mustang. Listen to his reaction
By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage 1:42

By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage
Jayden takes a special ride 1:27

Jayden takes a special ride

View More Video