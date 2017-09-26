New twist takes Gautier Cruisin’ through the Decades

The city is trying something new this year as Gautier goes Cruisin’ Through the Decades.
The celebration is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on opening day, Sunday, Oct. 1, and is an official Cruisin’ The Coast stop.
The festival headquarters are along Dolphin Drive at the former Singing River Mall parking lot. It’s designed for those who want stay for the day, or just pass through on the Cruisin’ lane to show off their car and drive on. No registration is required.
“We’re going to have music through the different decades,” said Chassity Bilbo, the city’s community activities manager. Bands from the Mississippi Songwriter’s Association will have the crowd be-booping and rocking. A variety of food vendors will be set up and door prizes and giveaways are planned.
Bilbo said they will try to group cars by decade in the reserved car show area. Trophies will be awarded in several categories: People’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice, Best of Decade, Antiques before 1949, Best of the ’50s and ’60s, Best of the ’70s and ’80s, Best of the ’90s and 2000s, Gautier City Council Best Import, King of Muscle and Best Hog for the classiest motorcycle.
The city is host of the party and local members of the Magnolia Cruisers car club will be there to help with the journey through time.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH—
