Cruisin’ rolls to a halt Sunday

Cruisin’ The Coast will wind down Sunday with several events at Cruise Central on U.S. 90 in Gulfport. It officially started Oct. 2.
The 20th anniversary of what is billed as “America’s largest block party” has been a record year for its organizers.
“As of the end of Thursday, we had 7,826 cars registered,” Cruisin’ the Coast director Woody Bailey said. “Last year we had 7,639 Cruisers.”
He said almost all 50 states were represented this year.
“At present, we have 41 states represented, Canada and Australia,” Bailey said Friday.
Bailey said things are looking positive for next year’s event as well.
“We have already had 326 vehicle pre-registered for the 2017 Cruisin’ The Coast,” he said.
Pre-registration for 2017 opens at 9 a.m. at Cruise Central on Sunday.
Saturday’s Cruisin’ activities included the Mullet Fest in Gautier, the swap meet at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi and live music at Edgewater Mall.
Sunday’s festivities will be hosted by Dennis Gage of the popular TV show “My Classic Car.”
Gage will be signing autographs from 8 to 9 a.m.
Also on Sunday, the Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented.
Sunday’s schedule of events
- All activities will be at Cruise Central
- 2017 registration open 8-12 p.m.
- Feature car appearance
- Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
- Dennis Gage of the TV program “My Classic Car” will sign autographs from 8 to 9 a.m.; master of ceremonies, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
- Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award presentation
- Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the cash drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
- Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2017 Raffle Car
- Music by Na Na Sha, 10:30-1 p.m.
