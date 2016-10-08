‘Gas Monkey Garage’ custom was once owned by Mark Cuban, now it’s on the Coast

Car of the day:1955 Ford Customline Victoria two-door
Owner: Jacob Williams of Belle Chasse, Lousiana
Not your average Ford: “It was built by the guys at ‘Gas Monkey Garage,’” Williams said. ‘They sold it to (Dallas Mavericks owner and ‘Shark Tank’ co-host) Mark Cuban but it ended up being sold to a guy in Arizona who I bought it from.”
More custom work: “I bought it and took it back to Belle Chasse and lowered it and put some rims on it and changed the exhaust on it,” he said.
What’s next? “The next thing I’m going to do is put air conditioning in it,” Williams said. “We took the scenic route and drove it down and it took us about two hours.”
Do you like the Dallas Mavericks? “No, but I like Mark Cuban,” he said. “I think the car has a great story and it’s the only ’55 ‘Gas Monkey’ car that I know of that’s at Cruisin’ The Coast right now.”
What did you pay for it? “ If I told you that, I would have to kill you,” he grinned. “We got a really good deal on it and I would sell it right now for about $45,000.”
Coast Cruiser: “We love Cruisin’ The Coast,” he said. “We’ve been coming here for about five years.”
Jeff Clark
