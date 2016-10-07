The Masked Cruiser thanks veterans at MGM Park

MGM Park hosted a salute to veterans on Day 6 of Cruisin’ The Coast on Friday.
So the Masked Cruiser jumped in the Pinto and rolled on down U.S. 90 to Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. After a couple of games of Old Maid and Crazy Eights, I left the casino and walked across to beautiful MGM Park for the veterans event. But all one had to do was walk up Caillavet Street and there were cars for days.
Cars were lined up around the baseline of the park as active military personnel walked around and mingled with veterans and the looky-loos. An Elvis impersonator was set up on the infield, singing the hits of The King.
I kept looking up and waiting for the bald eagles that had been flying over Lameuse Street earlier in the week, but alas, the eagles were not meant to be. They decided to play off an event centered around patriotism. How rude.
This was the second year for the veterans event at MGM Park. Last year, it was attended by the Beach Boys and Gov. Phil Bryant, but I didn’t see the governor nor Mike Love on Friday.
I did meet a lot of nice folks from various exotic locales who commented on how much they enjoy Cruisin’ The Coast and how nice the area is.
As Ol’ Elvis man sang The King’s cover of an Ol’ Blue Eyes song, the Masked Crusier decided it was time to cut dust and move on down the road. And like the Elvis man said, “I did it my way.”
I’ll be out and about Saturday to see who’s cruisin’ and who’s partying.
So if you see the Pinto, give us a honk and we’ll kindly oblige. And if you see the Pinto broke down on the side of 90, stop and give us a lift.
