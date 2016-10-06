This Corvette is a classic with modern touches

Car of the day: 1958 Corvette
Car owner: Eddie James of Hattiesburg
What’s under the hood? LS1 Corvette engine
How long have you had it? “I’ve had it for about two years now,” James said. “I’ve sunk right at $100,000 into it.”
Would you sell it? “Yeah, I would part with it if the price was right,” he said. “It would take more than $100,000 to get it.”
Out of the box: “I pretty much bought it in this condition but I’ve done a little work to the interior and upgrade the brakes but that’s about it,” James said. “The yellow is a custom paint job.”
Regular Cruiser: “We’ve been coming to Cruisin’ The Coast for about seven years now,” he said. “We love it — we plan our vacation around it every year and we stay all week.”
Gar guy: “I’m pretty much a ’Vette guy,” he said. “I also have a ’32 Ford Roadster, but I love the styling of the old ’Vettes and it has the handling of a modern chassis and engine. You get the best of both worlds.”
