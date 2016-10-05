Bald eagles over Lameuse Street made the Masked Cruiser feel all ‘American-y’

The Masked Cruiser hitchhiked down to the Town Green in Biloxi on Wednesday and the whole gang was there —Peggy Sue and Lucille and Barbara Ann were all there and even Rep. Scott Delano could be overheard delivering some good cheer over the PA system, welcoming our out of town friends to the Mississippi Riviera.
And although it was a bit warm, the weather was otherwise on point. A gentleman that I met who said he was from Kansas said he “loves the weather down here.” We love it down here, too, but we love it even more when it’s a tad cooler.
The Biloxi Block Party is a big deal. There were people sitting three-deep in the shade on the stretch between the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. I don’t know why they were sitting because all of the action was across the street.
There were cars lined up for as far as the eye could see, from Beach Boulevard to MLK. There were hot rods and street rods and classics and monster trucks and even a rust bucket or two.
But not only were there lots and lots of cars, there were lots of people filling the streets, many even stopping to take photos of some of the cars. The Masked Cruiser only saw one selfie stick, so hopefully that trend is becoming a thing of the past. There also, thank God, didn’t seem to be anyone at the block party trying to catch those dreadful Pokemon.”
I was visiting with a lovely couple from one of the 50 states when all of a sudden a bald eagle came flying at a low altitude over Lameuse Street. It was a traffic stopper, y’all. Everyone stopped to watch the eagle.
As we continued to gasp and hem and haw, the eagle flew away.
But suddenly, one lady with a potty mouth screamed, “Holy s---” and pointed toward the sky. Remember, the Masked Cruiser is listening.
And there it was — our friendly neighborhood bald eagle was back and this time, y’all, it had brought a friend with it. It could have been two additional eagles which would mean that three bald eagles flew over Lameuse Street but that is just too much to comprehend. We will stick with the story that it was the same eagle and a friend.
After doing some tricks and aerials for the crowd, the eagles flew away. It was the most American thing we saw at the Biloxi Block Party — way more American than that Toyota hatchback someone tried to pass off as a “classic” on Wednesday. Shame on you.
God has done shed his grace on Cruisin’ The Coast — y’all better believe that.
