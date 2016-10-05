This car is fit for a king — tahnk you very much

Car of the day: 1959 Pink Cadillac Convertible
Owners: Don and Brigid Maddox of Springdale, Arkansas
I love you because: “We bought it about a year ago,” Don Maddox said. “It was a four-door. Hard to believe, but we made it into a two-door convertible.”
The convertible was not only painted a custom pink but it has a silhouette of Elvis on its doors.
“I grew up in Arkansas not far from Memphis. I didn’t know Elvis, but we came up around the same time — I was in France when he was stationed in Germany.”
Don’t be cruel: The Cadillac is pretty long.
“It’s about 18-feet long, but with the continental kit on it, it’s about 20-feet,” he said.
Return to sender: Don said he started rebuilding Cadillacs as a hobby a few years ago.
“I needed something to do after I retired,” he said. “I heard there are three other ones this year at Cruisin’ The Coast that I built.”
Rubberneckin’: Don said this is about the 18th year he’s been to Cruisin’ The Coast.
“We love to come down here. It’s such a great show,” he said. “Most shows are intense and everybody is worrying about points, but down here, it’s just relaxed and we have a great time.”
Love me (legal) tender: And Don said the King of Cadillacs could be yours — for a price.
“I someone wants to buy it, I will sell it to them for $45,000,” he said.
